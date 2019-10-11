Louisiana baseball team and North Carolina softball team meet President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the Major League teams battle in the playoffs, this year's winning Little League baseball and softball teams celebrate their wins at the White House today.

The baseball team from River Ridge, Louisiana and softball team from Rowan County, North Carolina met President Trump this afternoon.

The East Bank All-Stars returned to Louisiana as the 2019 Little League World Series champions, the first baseball team in the state to win the title.

Coming back from a loss early in the series to win it all, the All-Stars' tenacity earned them a trip to the White House today to meet the president.

Coach Scott Frazier says his 13 players are treating the visit like they did the World Series... by not letting it get to their head.

For the first time in Little League history...the champion baseball team had company at the White House .... joined by the champion softball team... Rowan Little League from North Carolina.