Watch thief calmly climb into idling vehicle and drive off at Algiers gas station

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who calmly walked over to a vehicle that had been left unattended and idling at an Algiers gas station, hopped behind the wheel, and drove off.

The unidentified man was recorded by the store’s security cameras purchasing a single bottle of beer in a brown paper bag and a pack of cigarettes just before 12:30 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive.

Video of the incident shows the man exiting the store with his beer moments after the victim arrived in a red 2004 Mazda Tribute, which the victim left running with the doors unlocked.

After stopping to share a cigarette with a woman who followed him out of the store, the suspect can be seen walking calmly over to the vehicle, climbing behind the wheel, and driving off.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

29.929805 -90.032072