GRETNA, La.-- Remember when people used to say, "Be Like Mike" in honor of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan? Well now, Pelicans player Zion Williamson is inspiring a new generation of young fans who are "Tryin' Like Zion."

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to Young Audiences Charter School at Kate Middleton where some of the kids are playing basketball and are "Tryin' Like Zion."

