Louisiana guy wins “Great Neighbor” contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- This week our "Three Cheers For" goes to Michael Hayden Jr.

Michael has just won the title as "Grand Prize Winner" as "Great Neighbor." Nextdoor is the neighborhood social network. They held a contest to find the greatest neighbor.

What he does for his neighbors is great. He helps them take their garbage cans to the street on trash pick up day and then he brings the cans back after the pick up. Michael does this for nearly 200 homes.

He is 20 years old and his neighbors know him as an all-around super helper.

Nextdoor teamed up with the new hit comedy, "The Neighborhood" to celebrate amazing neighbors across the country.

Out of 700 submissions, Michael won a trip to Los Angeles to meet the cast of the hit show, "The Neighborhood."