Blue Bikes go pink for breast cancer awareness in October

NEW ORLEANS-- During the month of October, Blue Bikes will deck 100 bikes of their fleet in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The pink bikes are to promote the importance of breast cancer screenings to riders, and encourage New Orleanians and tourists to incorporate exercise into their daily lives.

Riders are encouraged to share their experience on these bikes on social media #RidePink.

Blue Bikes teamed up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana for this pink bike promotion to raise breast cancer awareness and remind rides that screening can save lives.

Riders can use the Social Bicycles App or sign up at bluebikesnola.com