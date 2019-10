Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A-list actor Ben Affleck will be in New Orleans filming a new erotic thriller called, "Deep Water," also starring Ana De Armas.

Affleck needs your help. They are looking for real life couples in their 30's and 40's to be part of "Deep Water."

The thriller starts filming in November.

If you're interested, you can e-mail deepwater@caballerocasting.com