‘Beignets for Breakfast’: A colorful new book for kids to enjoy!

NEW ORLEANS– Ever wonder what it’s like to be born a New Orleans baby? Or what it means to miss New Orleans?

Jeanette Weiland’s Beignets for Breakfast book will awaken children to what makes New Orleans such a great

place to grow up or visit.

Iconic New Orleans landmarks and revered cultural and culinary traditions come to life through Weiland’s playful rhyming verses and Allison Lemon’s vivid illustrations. Beignets for Breakfast has already achieved incredible advance praise.

Beignets for Breakfast started as a silly PowerPoint presentation with baby photos and verse to illustrate the family friendly

Mardi Gras experience that New Orleanians know. Weiland was encouraging a friend to visit with her kids.

“The idea for a book grew as I watched my own children experience life through the lens of native New

Orleanians. During Mardi Gras 2019, I attempted to explain to them that all children do not experience Carnival

season, or even know that it exists. They found this news peculiar and difficult to process, as they know nothing

other than ‘looking forward to Mardi Gras when the holidays have passed’…,” Weiland said.

“The story has grown to include even more favorite New Orleans cultural experiences that kids, including my own

uniquely enjoy here, accompanied by Allison Lemon’s captivating illustrations with lots of hidden gems, to

highlight the easily overlooked treasures central to growing up in NOLA,” Weiland added.

Beignets for Breakfast is author Jeanette Rose Weiland’s first published book. She has lived in New Orleans almost

half of her life, and finds herself infatuated with historic architecture, tropical gardens, and gregarious neighborly

citizens.

This Saturday Jeanette is reading from and signing her book at these two events:

Sat, Oct. 12, 2:30-3:30

Southern Food & Beverage Museum

Southern Food & Beverage Museum1504 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard

New Orleans, LA, 70113United States(map)

Admission is free this Saturday!

Sat, Oct 12, 4:00-6:00

Garden District Bookshop

2727 Pyrtania Street

New Orleans, LA 70130