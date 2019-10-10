23rd Annual Cruisin’ the Coast

October 10, 2019

“Car enthusiasts from 40 states plus Canada, Germany and Puerto Rico arrive on the Mississippi Gulf Coast once a year to showcase their rides and to cruise our beautiful 30-mile stretch of beach-side highway with designated stops in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Ocean Spring and Pascagoula.  Each venue is set up  as a mini festival with a stage for live bands, reserved parking for registered cruisers, spectator parking, and vendors for food and event merchandise.” – cruisinthecoast.com

  • October 6-13, 2019
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast
    • Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Ocean Spring and Pascagoula
