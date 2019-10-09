The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with the Stonebridge Golf Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gretna, La



Stonebridge Golf Club

Uniquely New Orleans – Minutes from Downtown

Often characterized as the BEST VALUE on the West Bank, Stonebridge Golf Club showcases everything to love about golf in New Orleans. A links-style layout and five sets of tees allows players of all skill levels to find the golf experience that they enjoy!

Address 1500 Stonebridge Drive Gretna, LA 70056

Phone Number (504) 394-1300

Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That's eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course.

Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18 and The Flagstick

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time.

Not valid for tournament or league play; Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card will expire 08-31-2020.

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card or missed events.

Golf Card not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.