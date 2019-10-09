Suspect accused of breaking into home and stealing TV at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find whoever broke into a home and used a gun to steal a flat panel television set. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on September 29 at a home in the 400 block of South Scott Street. Police released two surveillance camera images to help identify and locate the suspect.

Police say the man used a rock to break the front door glass of the home. Once inside, they say he pointed a gun at two people then stole the television set from their living room.

There are no reports of any injuries in the attack. Police did not say what kind of gun was used by the burglar.

If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.