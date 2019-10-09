× NOPD arrests 16-year-old after carjacking gone wrong

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a 16-year-old male for armed robbery in the Seventh District.

Around noon on October 5, the suspect approached the victim in the 6800 block of Curran Boulevard. The suspect pointed what appeared to be a handgun at victim.

The suspect demanded the victim’s keys, so the victim complied and tossed him the keys.

When the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, he appeared to have difficulty driving the vehicle because of a steering wheel locking device installed.

The suspect crashed into a Cox Cable box, exited the vehicle, and fled the scene on foot.

Officers apprehended the suspect after he fell to the ground while jumping a fence in the 7900 block of Flounder Street.

After he was apprehended, the suspect was discovered to be in possession of a Sig Saur style semi-automatic BB gun.

The suspect was charged with armed robbery, auto theft, and simple criminal damage to property.