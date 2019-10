METAIRIE, LA – On Tuesday, students at St. Louis King of France Catholic School (SLKF) spent time creating their very own “Child of God” headbands.

Teachers and staff wanted to stand alongside Demario Davis, as he was fined by the NFL for wearing such a headband.

A black and gold school picture was taken with students and teachers proudly wearing their Saints shirts and their “Child of God” headbands.

Go Saints!