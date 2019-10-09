Love it, Like it, Hate it: Natural Sweeteners
Looking to add some sweetness to your life without the extra calories and sugar? With all the different brands of “healthy” alternative sweeteners it can be overwhelming to decide which products are the most natural and best for our body’s, so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly has the best & worst sweetener alternatives on store shelves.
LOVE IT!
Swerve Granular: 0 calories – 0 grams sugar
Erythritol, oligosaccharides
Swerve Brown: 0 calories – 0 sugar
Erythritol, prebiotic oligosaccharides, vegetable glycerin, fruit juice concentrate
Wholesome Organic Stevia: 0 calories – 0 grams sugar
Organic erythritol, organic stevia extract
Truvia Sweetener: 0 calories – 0 grams sugar
Erythritol, stevia leaf extract
LIKE IT!
XyloSweet: 9.6 calories – 0 grams sugar per teaspoon
100% pure xylitol
Madhava Organic Agave Five: 5 calories – 1 gram sugar per teaspoon
Organic agave, organic stevia, citric acid, monk fruit
HATE IT!
MORE CALORIES AND SUGAR THAN THE “LOVE IT” AND “LIKE IT” OPTIONS
Madhava Coconut Sugar: 15 calories – 4 grams sugar per teaspoon
Organic coconut sugar
Organic Light Agave Nectar: 60 calories – 16 grams sugar per teaspoon
Organic agave nectar
Wholesome Organic Honey: 60 calories – 17 grams sugar per teaspoon
Organic honey
