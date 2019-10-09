× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Natural Sweeteners

Looking to add some sweetness to your life without the extra calories and sugar? With all the different brands of “healthy” alternative sweeteners it can be overwhelming to decide which products are the most natural and best for our body’s, so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly has the best & worst sweetener alternatives on store shelves.

LOVE IT!

Swerve Granular: 0 calories – 0 grams sugar

Erythritol, oligosaccharides

Swerve Brown: 0 calories – 0 sugar

Erythritol, prebiotic oligosaccharides, vegetable glycerin, fruit juice concentrate

Wholesome Organic Stevia: 0 calories – 0 grams sugar

Organic erythritol, organic stevia extract

Truvia Sweetener: 0 calories – 0 grams sugar

Erythritol, stevia leaf extract

LIKE IT!

XyloSweet: 9.6 calories – 0 grams sugar per teaspoon

100% pure xylitol

Madhava Organic Agave Five: 5 calories – 1 gram sugar per teaspoon

Organic agave, organic stevia, citric acid, monk fruit

HATE IT!

MORE CALORIES AND SUGAR THAN THE “LOVE IT” AND “LIKE IT” OPTIONS

Madhava Coconut Sugar: 15 calories – 4 grams sugar per teaspoon

Organic coconut sugar

Organic Light Agave Nectar: 60 calories – 16 grams sugar per teaspoon

Organic agave nectar

Wholesome Organic Honey: 60 calories – 17 grams sugar per teaspoon

Organic honey

