James Martin Band performs on the Twist Stage

NEW ORLEANS -- James Martin has a new album out called "Keep Movin.'" And that's exactly what he's doing.

The James Martin Band is keeping busy with several shows in October, including one tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 9) at the Carousel Lounge and one Saturday (Oct. 12) at the Spotted Cat at 10:00 p.m.

They stopped by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of songs from the new album.

Here are their upcoming shows:

Wednesday, October 9, at the Carousel Lounge

Saturday, October 12, at the Spotted Cat at 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16, at the Carousel Lounge at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23, at the Carousel Lounge at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30, at the Carousel Lounge at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 09, at the Spotted Cat at 10:00 p.m.