Get the Skinny: Low-Carb Baking Swaps: 4 strategies to cut carbs without sacrificing quality

Low-Carb Baking Swaps: 4 strategies to cut carbs without sacrificing quality

Holidays are revving up, which means baking + sweet treats to celebrate. With just a few key ingredient swaps, however, it’s easy to make-over your favorite recipes to slash the carbs + calories without sacrificing flavor or quality.

4 low-carb ingredient trade-outs for the next time you’re baking:

All Purpose Flour => Almond Flour (GF)

75% fewer carbs and 50% more protein than white or whole wheat flour

Use more almond flour than original recipe calls for – up to 50% more almond flour

Almond flour is higher in moisture (heart smart fats) so use less liquid, as much as 50% less

Xanthan gum is key to add to gluten-free baking to for texture, structure and volume of gluten free breads, cookies, and cakes.

All Purpose Flour => Beans [red beans, white beans, black beans]

Cup-for-cup, beans have 50% less calories and carbs and 4x the fiber of white flour

One cup cooked, pureed beans to replace one cup of flour plus two tablespoons of fat.

Match the bean color to the finished product (e.g. black beans for brownies, kidney beans for red velvet cake, and white beans for cookies).

All Purpose Flour => Protein Powder

Protein powder can be used to replace up to 1/3 of the flour in a recipe

¼ cup protein in place of ¼ cup flour can mean the difference of 20 grams MORE protein and approximately 25 grams LESS carb.

Chocolate => Coconut Oil + Cocoa Powder + Swerve

Milk chocolate and even many ‘dark’ chocolate varieties have 16 grams added sugar in every ounce.

Instead: DIY chocolate & chocolates sauce with Cocoa powder + coconut oil + Swerve for zero sugar.

Ratio can vary by preference, start with ¾ cup coconut oil (melted/softened) with ¾ cup cocoa powder + 1/3 cup Swerve.

