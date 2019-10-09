Get the Skinny: Low-Carb Baking Swaps: 4 strategies to cut carbs without sacrificing quality
Holidays are revving up, which means baking + sweet treats to celebrate. With just a few key ingredient swaps, however, it’s easy to make-over your favorite recipes to slash the carbs + calories without sacrificing flavor or quality.
4 low-carb ingredient trade-outs for the next time you’re baking:
All Purpose Flour => Almond Flour (GF)
- 75% fewer carbs and 50% more protein than white or whole wheat flour
- Use more almond flour than original recipe calls for – up to 50% more almond flour
- Almond flour is higher in moisture (heart smart fats) so use less liquid, as much as 50% less
- Xanthan gum is key to add to gluten-free baking to for texture, structure and volume of gluten free breads, cookies, and cakes.
All Purpose Flour => Beans [red beans, white beans, black beans]
- Cup-for-cup, beans have 50% less calories and carbs and 4x the fiber of white flour
- One cup cooked, pureed beans to replace one cup of flour plus two tablespoons of fat.
- Match the bean color to the finished product (e.g. black beans for brownies, kidney beans for red velvet cake, and white beans for cookies).
All Purpose Flour => Protein Powder
- Protein powder can be used to replace up to 1/3 of the flour in a recipe
- ¼ cup protein in place of ¼ cup flour can mean the difference of 20 grams MORE protein and approximately 25 grams LESS carb.
Chocolate => Coconut Oil + Cocoa Powder + Swerve
- Milk chocolate and even many ‘dark’ chocolate varieties have 16 grams added sugar in every ounce.
- Instead: DIY chocolate & chocolates sauce with Cocoa powder + coconut oil + Swerve for zero sugar.
- Ratio can vary by preference, start with ¾ cup coconut oil (melted/softened) with ¾ cup cocoa powder + 1/3 cup Swerve.
##
