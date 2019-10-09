× Coast Guard transports seriously injured man from cruise ship near Venice

NEW ORLEANS– The Coast Guard has transported a seriously injured man from the Carnival cruise ship Valor which was about 65 miles off the coast of Venice, Louisiana early Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard got a call around 1:15 a.m. that a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a fall.

They sent a Helicopter aircrew from New Orleans to airlift the injured man and bring him to University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.