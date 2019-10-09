Baton Rouge man arrested for soliciting sex from a juvenile

BATON ROUGE – On October 8, investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit arrested a man after they learned of his participation in child exploitation on a social media app.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Jeffery Walter Scott Green, of East Baton Rouge Parish, for charges related to computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The initial investigation began earlier this month when investigators began an undercover child exploitation case. During the course of the investigation, Green was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover State Trooper posing as a juvenile.

Green further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex. On Tuesday, Troopers took Green into custody after he arrived at a meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.

Green was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. This remains an active investigation.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity.