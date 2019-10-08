× Thibodaux Police investigate Monday morning homicide

THIBODAUX, LA.– Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early, Monday morning.

Investigators say that they got the call of a shooting in the 1300 block of St. Charles Street shortly before 4 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found 27-year old Jason Steib with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives do believe that Stieb was the target of the shooting but they do not have any suspects at this time.

If you know something and think it will help, please call Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org .