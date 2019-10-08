Test Kitchen Taylor: Spaghetti Monsters!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
It's October, which means that Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up some spooktacular treats.
Spaghetti Monsters
1 16 oz. package spaghetti
Orange and Purple Food Coloring
1/4 cup pesto
Fresh mozzarella, sliced
Stuffed Olives
Boil two large pots of water on the stove.
Once the water reaches a boil, add half of the package of spaghetti to each pot, along with a dash of salt.
Add about 1/4 tsp of orange food coloring to one pot, and 1/4 tsp of purple food coloring to the other pot.
Cook spaghetti and drain.
Top with pesto.
Place a few mozzarella slices on pasta.
Slice a green olive so that it has two flat sides.
Place on top of mozzarella slice to make eyes.
