Test Kitchen Taylor: Spaghetti Monsters!

It's October, which means that Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up some spooktacular treats.

Spaghetti Monsters

1 16 oz. package spaghetti

Orange and Purple Food Coloring

1/4 cup pesto

Fresh mozzarella, sliced

Stuffed Olives

Boil two large pots of water on the stove.

Once the water reaches a boil, add half of the package of spaghetti to each pot, along with a dash of salt.

Add about 1/4 tsp of orange food coloring to one pot, and 1/4 tsp of purple food coloring to the other pot.

Cook spaghetti and drain.

Top with pesto.

Place a few mozzarella slices on pasta.

Slice a green olive so that it has two flat sides.

Place on top of mozzarella slice to make eyes.

