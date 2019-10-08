St. Aug parts ways with head football coach after ‘racial slur’ chant caught on video

NEW ORLEANS– St. Augustine High school announces that they have parted ways with former head football coach Nathaniel Jones.

The move comes just days after a video surfaced of the team performing a chant that included a “racial slur” before Friday night’s game against Brother Martin.

In a statement released by the school today, Dr. Kenneth Charles, President and CEO of St. Augustine high school said, “Following a review of our football program, we have decided to go in a new direction… We thank Coach Jones for his contributions and service to St. Augustine and our football team.”

The school has named assistant football coach Kenneth Dorsey Jr. as the interim head football coach for the remainder of the 2019 season.