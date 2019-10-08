Rolling Wave: Tulane gets votes for top 25, how big would it be to crack it?

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz was asked about cracking the top 25 Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

Tulane, 4-1, plays Connecticut, 1-4, Saturday at Yulman Stadium. In this week’s college football polls, Tulane got 36 votes in the USA Today coaches poll, and 25 votes in the Associated Press writers poll.

Tulane received votes in the AP poll and the coaches poll for the 6th straight week.

Tulane finished 7th in the final Associated Press poll to end the 1998 season. The Green Wave finished that year 12-0.

Tulane hasn't been ranked since.

Tulane hopes to move to 5-1 for just the 6th time since 1960 and only the second time since 1980.

