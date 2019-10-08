Coach Sean Payton stops by local ice cream shop after Saints win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- So how does Saints Coach Sean Payton celebrate a Saints win? Well, he goes for ice cream at The Creole Creamery.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez stopped by The Creole Creamery on Prytania Street after the Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 on Sunday.

Coach Payton walked in and waited in line. Fans instantly recognized him, and quietly approached him and told him, "Good Game, and Who Dat!" He even took agreed to take pictures with his fans. Several kids even approached Coach Payton and gave him high-fives and said, "Who Dat!"

Coach Payton was very friendly and gracious to the fans inside Creole Creamery.

When asked what Coach Payton ordered, Creole Creamery said, "he kept it classic with a malt."