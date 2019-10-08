An alligator THIS BIG almost ate them! What a fishing tale two teens live to tell

Posted 5:13 PM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, October 8, 2019

METAIRIE, La - At Archbishop Rummel High School.

He sits in ninth grade Spanish class.

He's ninth grader Stephen Campbell.

Down the hall from him, his best friend Hayden Cantillo gets religion.

What do these two 14-year-old best friends like best?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says it's in a word.

And that's fishing.

They've been fishing forever.

Stephen caught a shark when he was eleven.

Hayden reeled in a 40-pounder when he was just a kid.

But it's their latest fishing tale they live to tell.

They went fishing for bass.

Stephen caught a shark!

A 20-foot shark bigger than both of them together.

The shark took a big, long bite into Stephen's hand.

His thumb mostly.

Hayden called 911.

Paramedics took Stephen to the hospital where he spent five days and got stitches to save his thumb.

Recognized for their bravery by the Jefferson Parish Council, these two have no time to be heroes.

They have a place to go.

It's right back to their favorite fishing hole.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.