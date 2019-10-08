× 21 Mississippi beaches reopen

JACKSON, MS.– The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says that for the first time since August 6th, all 21 beaches along the gulf coast are open.

The beaches were closed because of potentially harmful blue-green algae blooms.

The MDEQ says that the blooms are still around, but are mostly dying off.

They also said that the most recent round of testing on water near the beaches show that toxicity levels are now below EPA guidelines to protect public health.