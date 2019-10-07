× Unrestrained driver killed in Ascension Parish head-on crash

SORRENTO, LA.– Shortly before 8:30 pm on Sunday, State Troopers were called to investigate a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 70 east of LA Hwy 3125 in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old James Elphage of Baton Rouge.

Investigators say that the crash occurred as Elphage was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 70 in a 2009 Hyundai Sonata. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 70.

For reasons still under investigation, Elphage crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Hyundai striking the Chevrolet head-on.

Elphage was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

He was transported to the hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries.

She was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.