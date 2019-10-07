× This ‘capsule’ Scotch whisky doesn’t require a glass

Now that the Tide pods trend is behind us, we have evolved to a classier, less disgusting invention: Scotch pods, or “glassless cocktails” for drinkers who can’t be bothered to pour.

“No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We’re redefining how whisky can be enjoyed … #noglassrequired,” The Glenlivet tweeted as part of its “Capsule Collection” roll-out, timed with London’s Cocktail Week.

People have been enjoying Scotch whisky for hundreds of years, usually in a glass and often on the rocks, of course.

Now, The Glenlivet, one of the world’s top producers, offers this twist:

“A first of its kind for a spirit brand, the edible capsules are 23ml in size, fully biodegradable and provide the perfect flavour-explosion experience,” read the Scottish brand’s promotional materials. “Enjoying them is simple, the capsules are popped in the mouth for an instant burst of flavour, and the capsule is simply swallowed.”

Judging from Twitter posts, some whisky-lovers, aren’t so thrilled.

“Ummm, whisky cocktails are for sipping & savouring, not exploding in your mouth all in one go,” Susie Mac wrote.

“Jello shots. You reinvented jello shots,” Jodran Weissmann tweeted.

“Just put it in an IV bag. Let’s get to the inevitable conclusion,” writer Roxane Gay added.

The limited-production pods are being served as an amuse-bouche during London’s celebration of cocktail innovations, which run through Oct. 13.