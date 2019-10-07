Thibodaux Police arrest man on tricycle with meth and cocaine

THIBODAUX, LA – The suspect, 29-year-old Chad Ayzinne, of Thibodaux, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of crack cocaine less than 28 grams (felony), possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (felony), resisting an officer and bicycle lamps required.

On Monday, September 30th, 2019, shortly after midnight, officers with the Thibodaux Police Department were patrolling the area of St. Mary Street near Hickory Street, when a subject, later identified as Chad Ayzinne, was observed riding a tricycle with no lighting.

Upon making contact with Ayzinne, he became very nervous while yelling profanities.

The investigation led to officers searching Mr. Ayzinne’s person, at which time a glass smoking pipe containing suspected cocaine residue was located on his person.

Officers were unable to complete the search, before Mr. Ayzinne fled from officers on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, Mr. Ayzinne surrendered to police, but not before he threw several bags of suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

The officers were able to recover the discarded drugs and apprehend Mr. Ayzinne without further incident.

Mr. Ayzinne was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $10,850.00 Bond.