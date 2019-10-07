× Stellar debut: Zion shows off considerable skills, scores 16 in rout of Hawks

It was only a preseason game, the first one at that.

But, Zion Williamson showed off his considerable talents to the Atlanta Hawks, and thousands watching on TV.

Williamson, the first pick in the NBA draft, scored 16 points in 27 minutes as the New Orleans Pelicans routed Atlanta 133-109 Monday night in Atlanta. Williamson also added 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Williamson dunked with both hands, he drove to the basket with power and agility, and ran the floor nimbly in the Pelicans up tempo offense.

The Pelicans had 6 players in double figures, including Jrue Holiday with 21.

The Pelicans play their only preseason home game Friday night against the Utah Jazz. Tip off is 7 pm.