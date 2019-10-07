× Lutcher man killed in Lafourche parish crash

LAROSE, LA.– Shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning, State Troopers began investigating a fatality crash involving a motorcycle on LA 308 near the T-Bois Bridge.

The crash took the life of 31-year-old Brennan Louque.

Investigators say Louque was traveling south on LA 308 on a 2014 Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed.

He approached the intersection at the T-Bois Bridge where traffic was stopped for a red light.

For unknown reasons, Louque failed to stop and struck a boat and trailer that was being towed by a 2010 Ford F-250.

It was being driven by 63-year-old Randy Dominique of Gheens. Louque was transported to Lady of the Sea Hospital by South Lafourche Ambulance Service where he was pronounced deceased.

He was wearing a DOT approved helmet during the crash.

Impairment is unknown at this time and a standard toxicology report is pending.

Dominique was not injured and was restrained during the crash.

He provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.