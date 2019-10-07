NEW ORLEANS – Mark your calendars for Japan Fest at NOMA.

Organized by NOMA, the Consulate General of Japan in Nashville and the Japan Club in New Orleans, Japan Fest is the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the Gulf South.

It’s a day to sample Japanese cuisine and enjoy traditional dance groups, martial arts demonstrations, tours of our Japanese art collection, fashion shows, and much more.

Free admission for NOMA members and visitors age 19 and younger.

Admission is $5 for all others.

Additional details and a schedule will be posted closer to the date of the festival.