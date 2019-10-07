Hallowen 2019 Pumpkin Patch List

It’s Halloween season once again, and that means it’s time to start planning your trip to a pumpkin patch.

Here’s our list of pumpkin patches across South Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast:

Plum Street Snoball’s Pumkin Patch at Lafreniere Park Oct 4 – 30

First Presbyterian Church Sept. 30 – until they run out

Montz Pumpkin Patch in Montz, La Oct. 1 – 31

City Park’s KidZone Halloween Fun

New Orleans City Park, 1034 Harrison Ave.

Open Oct. 6–31, 11 am–6 pm.

$20/person; children under 3 are free; $5/chaperone admission

Guests can board an old fashioned tractor-pulled hay wagon for an adventure through the wooded swamp event perimeter. Kids can enjoy a Haunted Mansion bounce house, and kid-focused entertainment. New this year The Boogie Spooktakular, an animated cartoon musical adventure.

First United Methodist Church

433 Erlanger Dr., Slidell

Open Sept. 30–Oct. 31 or until sold out

Mondays–Saturdays, 9 am–8 pm

Sundays, 12 pm–8 pm

Admission is free.

Liuzza Land

56186 Holden Circle, Amite, 985.284.0722

Open only Oct. 27, 10 am–3 pm

Activities include pumpkin picking, corn maize, a tunnel slide, jumping pillow, tractor swings, pioneer playhouses, a petting zoo, goat feeding, wagon rides, pony rides, and more. Admission is $10/person. Free for children 2 and under.

Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch

11215 Lee’s Ln., Hammond,

Open Sept. 25–Nov. 8, 9 am–5 pm

Admission is $7/child on weekdays and $8/child on weekends (newborn & up). Adults are free.

Pumpkins in the Park

TerraBella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington

Oct. 26, 11 am–2 pm

The 10th annual fall festivities feature pumpkins, pumpkin painting, face painting, hayrides, and crafts for kids. Food and beverages available to purchase. Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Covington Food Bank. For more information email laura@terrabellavillage.com or call 985-871-7171.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

1031 S. Carrollton Ave.

Open Sept. 29–Oct. 30

Mondays–Fridays, 2–8 pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 8 am–8 pm

Admission is free. This year includes fall decorations for sale, a photo area, and games for kids.

St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church

3412 Haring Rd., Metairie

Open Oct. 3–31

Mondays–Fridays, noon–8 pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am–8 pm

St. Charles United Methodist Church

1905 Ormond, Blvd., Destrehan

Open Oct. 6–31

Monday–Friday, 11 am–7 pm

Saturdays, 9 am–7 pm

Sundays, noon–7 pm

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

2216 Metairie Rd., Metairie, 504.835.7357

Open Sept. 22–Oct. 31

Mondays–Fridays, 3–6:30 pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am–6 pm

Children of all ages can pick out the perfect pumpkin from the thousands of pumpkins ranging from minis to jumbos. Have fun taking your child’s photo surrounded by pumpkins.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

3245 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey

Open Oct. 12–31

Monday–Saturday, 10 am–6 pm

Sunday, noon–6 pm

No admission to enter the patch. Everyone is welcomed. Fall Festival on October 26 — pet rescue groups with pet adoption, snoballs, food trucks, vendors, and crafts. Children’s pumpkin decorating and costume contest. Dogs welcome on a leash. 10:30 am–5 pm.

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

6249 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, 504.488.1319

Open October 12–31

Monday–Friday, noon–6 pm

Saturday, 10 am–6 pm

Sunday, 10 am–5 pm

Select a plump pumpkin in Lakeview’s premiere pumpkin patch. There will be a host of fall photo opportunities for the kids. Wide selection of gourds and various size pumpkins available.

Sugar Roots Farm Pumpkin Patch

10701 Willow Dr., New Orleans

Open October 5, 12, 19, 20, 26, and 27

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, treats for sale, face painting, horse rides, photo ops, and food trucks. Support a nonprofit teaching farm and enjoy some time with the animals. $6 entry fee includes hayrides, age 2 and under are free. Pumpkins are priced by size.