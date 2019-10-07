Easy to see bicyclist was actually a burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a bicyclist who wasn't so sneaky when he committed a car burglary. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Monday, September 2, at about 4:00 in the morning, and it was recorded by a security camera.

The footage shows a man on a bicycle as he rolls up to a car. He parks the bike then gets inside the car. There's no indication that the suspect had to use any force, so the car appears to have been unlocked.

The suspect didn't make himself too hard to spot. He's very easy to spot on the security camera footage because of the reflectors on the bicycle and the suspect's flashlight.

Police did not reveal what was taken from the car.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

