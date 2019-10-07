Couple faces charges after more than 13,000 THC vape cartridges, $900,000 found in home

Milwaukee (WDJT) — A search warrant executed at a Milwaukee home uncovered thousands of illegal THC vape cartridges.

Authorities executed the search warrant on October 1, at a home on Norwich Court.

“Absolutely surprised nothing like this has happened,” said Eldean, neighbor.

Court documents say law enforcement noted the “distinct smell of marijuana” inside. A search of the residence uncovered a total of 13,509 THC vape cartridges, several bags, jars and containers filled with marijuana, a 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and $935,874 in cash.

“Honestly I was wondering where they hid it, it’s a pretty small house and it’s only two bedrooms,” said a former resident of the home.

Govanny Molina, 34, and Amanda Ware, 30 both face the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver THC (>10,000 grams/>200 plants)
Maintaining a drug trafficking place
Molina and Ware will be back in court on October 14 for their preliminary hearing. Both are being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

