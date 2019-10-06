Touchdown Teddy: Saints quarterback leads team to 3rd-straight win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- It looked like it was going to be a repeat of last week for the Saints offense, scoring just 3 points on their first three drives of the game, but then Teddy Bridgewater turned-in his best performance of the season, throwing 4 touchdown passes on their next 5 drives, which had the whole Superdome chanting his name.

"I mean it's pretty cool," Bridgewater said of the fan love during the game. "But the best feeling is running into that locker room and celebrating victories."

Bridgewater finished 26-34 for 314 yards and the 4 touchdown passes, looking the most comfortable leading this offense since he took over for the injured Drew Brees in week two. According to Bridgewater though, there's been no change in that regard.

"Actually, I've been comfortable these past couple weeks," Bridgewater said. "Each game plan is different but we knew coming into this game that we wanted to have that aggressive mindset and like I said, we knew that we were going to have more opportunities to do different things. It wasn't perfect but we came away with the victory and we're going to continue to work and try to get better and move forward."

"I feel like that's something you're going to get out of him week in and week out," said Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who finished with 11 catches for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns. "Every week he's going to take that next step. He's going to get better. He's going to find a way to improve. He's a tremendous pro. He's a great leader. Very humble guy. Even-keel but when it comes to competing, you know that guy loves to win so when you have a quarterback that loves to win, he's going to find ways to win."

"He got into a rhythm and I felt like we did a good job protecting for him," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "We got the ball down the field more and the guys made some plays -- a bunch of different guys made plays so I was happy to see some of the longer throws and the way he played definitely."

The Saints defense also improved as the game went on, tying a season-high 6 sacks, which they also had in their season opener against the Texans.