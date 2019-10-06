× Teddy terrific: Bridgewater ties career high with 4 TD passes in win over Bucs

Those who were wondering why Teddy Bridgewater was Drew Brees’ backup, aren’t any longer.

Bridgewater threw 4 touchdown passes, tying a career high, and moved to 3-0 as the Saints starter with a 31-24 victory Sunday over the Bucs at the Superdome, Sunday. Bridgewater threw for 314 yards.

Bridgewater threw four touchdown passes for the Minnesota Vikings in a December 2015 win over the Chicago Bears.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teddy threw TD passes of 14 yards to Michael Thomas, 9 yards to Jared Cook, 33 yards to Ted Ginn, and 12 yards to Michael Thomas. With each scoring throw, fans at the Superdome chanted, Teddy! Teddy!

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Bridgewater got rolling, early.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints also had 6 quarterback sacks. 2018 first round pick Marcus Davenport had 2 sacks and 3 quarterback hurries. Linebacker Demario Davis led the Saints with 7 tackles, and 2 pass breakups.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore held Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans to zero receptions.

The Saints are one of two 4-1 teams in the NFC. Seattle, who the Saints defeated in week 3, is also 4-1.