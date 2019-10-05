× Unchartered waters: Wave off to best start since 1998, wins at Army

Army’s 15 game home winning streak was ended by the Tulane Green Wave Saturday afternoon.

The Wave scored three touchdowns to break a 21-21 tie and cruise to a 42-33 win over the Black Knights. Tulane is 4-1, its best start since the undefeated 1998 season. The Green Wave is 4-1 for the second time since 1980.

In the third quarter, Darius Bradwell ran 13 yards for a touchdown, and Amare Jones ran 1 yard for a score. In the fourth quarter, Cam Carroll ran 41 yards for a touchdown to give Tulane a 42-21 lead.

Jones finished the game with a game high 249 all purpose yards. He also caught a 15 yard TD pass from Justin McMillan.

McMillan was 15 of 21 passing for 201 yards. He also scored his 5th rushing touchdown of the season, a team high.

Tulane finished with 525 yards of total offense, the fourth time this season that the Wave is over 500 yards in total offense.

Tulane did that only twice from 2016 to 2018.