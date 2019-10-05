× Tulane holds-off late rally to beat Army

West Point, NY — Tulane led by as many as 21 in the 4th quarter and were able to hang-on to their lead despite Army scoring 2 late touchdowns in a span of 19 seconds. The Green Wave trailed 7- nothing early, but then responded by scoring 21 unanswered into the 2nd quarter. Army tied the game at 21 in the third, but then Tulane went on a scoring-spree again, with 3 touchdowns, giving them a 42-21 lead. With under 3 minutes to play, Army made things interesting by scoring one touchdown and then another in the blink of an eye on a fumble return for a touchdown. That was as close as they could get though, as Tulane picked-up the big road win against another 1-loss team.

Offensively, Justin McMillan was 15-21 for 201 yards and a touchdown, leading the Green Wave offense that tallied 525 yards of total offense. 324 of those yards came on the ground, as the Green Wave surpassed the 300 yards rushing mark for the third time this season. The main contributor to that ground attack was Corey Dauphine. The senior had 75 yards on 9 carries, while Darius Bradwell had 70 yards on 12 carries. Both Dauphine and Bradwell added a touchdown apiece, as 6 different Tulane players scored touchdowns in the game.

The Green Wave (4-1) have now won 3-straight, as they return to Yulman Stadium for their next game, when they host UConn on Saturday October 12 at 2:45 p.m.