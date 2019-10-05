Geaux Joe: Burrow accounts for 6 TD’s as LSU smacks Utah State

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 05: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball against the Utah State Aggiesat Tiger Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes and ran for another as the 5th ranked Tigers routed Utah State, 42-6, Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

LSU outgained the Aggies 601 yards to 159. The Tigers held the football for 41:03 compared to 18:57 for Utah State. Utah state was 1 of 12 on third down. LSU was 11 for 17.

Burrow threw for 344 yards. He now has 22 TD passes in five games for the unbeaten Tigers. The school record for a season is 28. Matt Mauck threw 28 TD passes in 2003, a total equaled by JaMarcus Russell in 2006.

Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to throw for 300 yards or more in four consecutive games.

Burrow threw TD passes of 7 yards to Derrick Dillon, 25 yards to JaMarr Chase, 4 and 39 yards to Justin Jefferson, and 8 yards to Thaddeus Moss.

LSU hosts Florida Saturday night at 7.

Florida defeated Auburn 24-13 to move to 6-0 on the season.

 

