FNF Scholar Athlete: Christian Kosinski

Pearl River, La. -- The lessons Christian Kosinski has learned at Pearl River are many, and the Rebels' senior quarterback knows they go beyond the turf.

"Around this team, you've got to work hard if you want to play-- on and off the field," Kosinski said. "It teaches you more than just a game. It teaches you how to be a man. Coach Harris has talks about being a man after every single practice."

It's also taught Christian about persistence, another message from Coach Joe Harris.

"Keep chopping the wood," Kosinski said. "Every day you've got to get after it."

As far as his studies go, Christian maintains a 4.06 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, motivated by the desire to excel.

"I like feeling successful," Kosinski said. "My grades, I have always had As and Bs. This year's pretty easy. Senior year, you know?"

"Awesome kid," Harris said. "Straight-A kid, doesn't say much, never misses a day, kids like him. He's an outstanding young man. He really is."

Christian Kosinski of Pearl River. This week's Scholar Athlete, brought to you by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.