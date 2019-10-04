× Women Build raises walls for Habitat for Humanity in Mandeville

Among the folks doing good works in Mandeville is Habitat For Humanity St. Tammany West, with a mission to provide permanent shelter and family wealth as well.

“Habitat is really helping low income families to build and buy a home,” Jennifer Messina said. “And we’re really ultimately trying to break that cycle of poverty that more often than not is generational, multi-generational.”

As a part of that mission is the effort, the walls of this home were raised just last week by Women Build.

“Women Build is really about empowering and encouraging women in our community to get involved with the mission of Habitat,” Messina said. “So it is a fundraiser and we are looking to raise funds but it’s also a way to get hands on involved with the construction of a house.”

You heard right, women actually building a home for a family that needs one.

Regardless of your skill level as a carpenter, you just need a desire to pitch in.