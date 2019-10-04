Who Dat Key Matchup: Saints Scouting Buccaneers

Posted 11:01 AM, October 4, 2019, by

The New Orleans Saints defense isn’t taking the talents of Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for granted after watching Tampa Bay put up 55 points on the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on the road.

Just over two weeks ago the Saints didn’t put up a single touchdown against the Rams, relying on the strength of their special teams to put numbers on the board.

Given the Saints recent win over the Dallas Cowboys without ever reaching the end zone, that might not be a problem if the Saints continue to dominate on defense.

