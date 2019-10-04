What are the odds? Big games this week for the Saints, LSU, and Tulane. Who should you put your money on?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints are going in as the underdog for Sunday's game. Jason Logan from Covers.com has more on what to expect.

Saints take on the Buccaneers this Sunday and Brees is still on the sidelines. Although they pulled off a win last week, the Bucs are coming off of a huge win against the Rams. But the Saints defense also did a great job against the Cowboys last week, so this will be a game to watch for sure. Jason says the Saints offense is a different story, " One thing New Orleans has to do better is protect Teddy Bridgewater. He was roughed up against the Cowboys and now he faces another nasty pass rush here from the Bucs."

LSU and Utah State face off on Saturday. This is expected to be a high scoring game, as LSU has gone over in six straight games, with totals of 60 points or more, including two this season.

Tulane vs. Army is Saturday as well. Army may be without their starting quarterback, so this game is up in the air, for now.

Want more? Head on over to Covers.com for all your sports betting needs.