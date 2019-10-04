Thumbs up! That’s how the Drew Brees cookie crumbles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Haydel’s Bakery is giving the New Orleans Saints what the team needs.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says it's a brand new cookie.

For Drew Brees.

It's a thumbs up cookie.

The saint of the Saints injured his thumb, had surgery and is now recovering.

That's the way his cookie crumbled.

Now Haydel's wants Saints fans to take a bite as we watch and wait for quarterback to come back.

Haydel's Bakery is located at 4037 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans 70121

The plan is to have the thumbs up cookies on the menu through the football season.