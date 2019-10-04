Scales and Ales tonight at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – It's going to be a jawsome night as guests flood the aquarium for the 10th annual Scales & Ales.

Scales & Ales is an adult-only event that will go from 8 P.M. to 11 P.M.

Sponsors and Patrons enjoy early admittance at 7 P.M. with access to the VIP Lounge aboard the Steamboat NATCHEZ throughout the event.

Tickets are $65 for Audubon Members and $75 for non-Members.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Partygoers will enjoy beer from local craft breweries, wine, specialty cocktails, delicious cuisine from 50 local restaurants and bars, and live music in this adults-only fundraising bash.

The 2019 event celebrates one of the most mysterious creatures of the deep: sharks!

Your support of Scales & Ales is an investment in critical conservation efforts that inspire millions of people each year to make a difference for wildlife.

For the last decade, Scales & Ales has raised more than $1 million for the Aquarium.

As the Going Green Sponsor for this event, Cox Communications’ support will provide partygoers with reusable cups, cup rinse stations, recycling bins, and the opportunity to learn more about Going Green initiatives from volunteers.

The Aquarium will be open during Scales & Ales and guests can stop by the sea otter and penguin exhibits before their bedtime at 8:30 P.M.

Guests must be 21 to purchase a ticket. No children or babies allowed. The dress code is dressy casual. The party will go on rain or shine. Should you be unable to attend the event, please consider your ticket purchase a donation; there will be no refunds.