Prince Harry sues owners of Sun and Mirror for alleged phone hacking

[vemba-video id=”world/2019/10/02/meghan-markle-prince-harry-statement-lawsuit-uk-tabloid-private-letter-foster-vpx.cnn”

Prince Harry is suing the owners of UK tabloid newspapers the Sun and the Daily Mirror for allegedly hacking his phone.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that claims have been filed in court “regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages.”

The development comes just days after Harry launched a scathing attack on the UK tabloid media as his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sued the UK’s Mail on Sunday, claiming that the paper illegally published a private letter to her father.

A spokesperson for the Sun’s parent company, the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Group Newspapers (NGN), told CNN: “We confirm that a claim has been issued by the Duke of Sussex. We have no further comment to make at the current time.”

A source at Reach plc, the Mirror’s parent company, said that it was aware of the proceedings but had not yet received notification of them.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.