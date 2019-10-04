News with a Twist live at the Mandeville Trailhead

Posted 1:52 PM, October 4, 2019, by

News with a Twist is going live tonight at the Mandeville Trailhead.  They will be at 675 Lafitte Street in Mandeville.  Be sure to tune in at 5pm and 6pm to see the action or even better come out and say "hi."  We would love to see you there.  And after the 6pm broadcast, stick around as the Soul Revival Band takes the stage.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.