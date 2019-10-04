News with a Twist live at the Mandeville Trailhead

News with a Twist is going live tonight at the Mandeville Trailhead. They will be at 675 Lafitte Street in Mandeville. Be sure to tune in at 5pm and 6pm to see the action or even better come out and say "hi." We would love to see you there. And after the 6pm broadcast, stick around as the Soul Revival Band takes the stage.
