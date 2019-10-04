× Driver killed in head-on crash in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, LA.– On Thursday, at approximately 5:47 PM, State Troopers responded to a serious injury head-on crash involving two vehicles on LA 10 near Charles McDaniel Rd. in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash has claimed the life of 68-year-old Frank Seymore Jr. of Franklinton.

Investigators say that the crash happened as 28-year-old Dustin Kahle of Mt. Hermon was driving a Nissan Altima east on LA 10, crossed the centerline in a no passing zone, and struck a westbound Ford Ranger.

The Ford Ranger was driven by 68-year-old Frank Seymore Jr. of Franklinton.

Both drivers sustained severe injuries in the crash.

They were transported to the hospital where Seymore ultimately died.

As part of the investigation, blood samples were collected for scientific analysis.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing as Troopers review the evidence.

Any pending criminal charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information is available at this time.