NEW ORLEANS - A precautionary boil water advisory is in place for the Lower Ninth Ward and parts of New Orleans East.

Those areas include homes near Bullard Avenue, I-10, Paris Road, and Lake Pontchartrain.

The Sewerage And Water Board issued the advisory after detecting a drop in water pressure yesterday.

The cause is under investigation.

If you live in those areas remember to boil your water for one full minute before use.