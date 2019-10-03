‘Wicked’ soars into the Saenger for a Broadway spectacle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The hit Broadway musical, 'Wicked' is now showing at the Saenger Theater. It is a magical production that stays true to the original Broadway show in New York, which has become a fan favorite since 2003.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went behind the scenes to see how they're preparing for the curtains to open!

'Wicked' is the untold story of the witches of Oz, Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.

Lots of magic goes into putting on this $13-million musical.

"We usually spend about 30 hours putting the show in, and we have about 100 people working," David O'Brien, Production Stage Manager for 'Wicked' said.

"The best thing is we bring Broadway to your own backyard, so you can actually see a full Broadway show without having the insanity of New York prices, hotels. This show comes here for you," Steve Quinn, Company Manager of 'Wicked' said.

For tickets and Broadway in New Orleans information, click HERE.