TMZ Sports video shows P.J. Williams DWI arrest days after ‘No-Call’ game

NEW ORLEANS – TMZ Sports has released a video from the DWI arrest of New Orleans Saints player P.J. Williams.

Williams was pulled over by an NOPD officer for driving while intoxicated, speeding, improper lane usage, and failure to use his turn signal just after 1 a.m. on January 23, 2019.

That was just three days after the Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the infamous “No-Call” NFC Championship Game.

The woman who was with Williams at the time of the arrest had that controversy on her mind when she addressed Williams’ arresting officer after Williams was placed in handcuffs.

In the video released by TMZ Sports, the woman, who is not named in the TMZ article, can be heard appealing to the officer’s allegiance to the Saints.

“Is there any way that you can…He’s a Saints player! Don’t you feel bad? Like, you saw that game, didn’t you?” the woman says to the officer.

The plea didn’t change the officer’s mind, and Williams was arrested.

He was released from custody about three hours later.

